Rockets' Clint Capela: Shoots well in loss

Capela posted 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes Thursday against the Thunder.

Capela was one of only three Houston players to shoot above 50 percent from the field in a horrible loss to the Thunder. Although he broke his double-double streak of six games, Capela still managed to produce a strong line. The fifth-year center is one of the more dependable fantasy options at his position and is averaging 15.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 60.4 percent from the field on the season.