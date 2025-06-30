Capela (hand) agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Capela will return to Houston, where he spent the first six years of his career. However, he's expected to compete for minutes with Steven Adams behind Alperen Sengun. Over 55 regular-season outings (41 starts) with Atlanta in 2024-25, Capela averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks across 21.4 minutes per game. The veteran big man missed the Hawks' final 17 regular-season games due to a sprained left hand but is expected to be ready for training camp.