Rockets' Clint Capela: Sitting out for rest Tuesday

Capela will sit out Tuesday's game against the Bulls for rest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets have essentially locked up the top overall seed in the West for the playoffs, so they're going to try and give some of their starters a few rest days over the final few weeks of the season. For Tuesday's contest, it will be both Capela and James Harden sitting out, though both should be back in the lineup in time for Friday's tilt with the 76ers. Capela's absence specifically should open more minutes for both Nene Hilario and Tarik Black, while Houston will also recall Chinanu Onuaku from the G-League for emergency depth.