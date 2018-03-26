Rockets' Clint Capela: Sitting out for rest Tuesday
Capela will sit out Tuesday's game against the Bulls for rest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets have essentially locked up the top overall seed in the West for the playoffs, so they're going to try and give some of their starters a few rest days over the final few weeks of the season. For Tuesday's contest, it will be both Capela and James Harden sitting out, though both should be back in the lineup in time for Friday's tilt with the 76ers. Capela's absence specifically should open more minutes for both Nene Hilario and Tarik Black, while Houston will also recall Chinanu Onuaku from the G-League for emergency depth.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Chips in across the board Sunday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double in convincing victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 10 points in 29 minutes•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Sees drop in minutes, usage Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Blocks three shots in victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Another double-double Saturday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...