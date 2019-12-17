Rockets' Clint Capela: Sixth straight double-double

Capela had 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 109-107 win over the Spurs.

Capela now has six consecutive double-doubles and averages 12.0 points with 14.2 rebounds over that span, but he has also blocked multiple shots in each of his last four appearances. He should be continue to be a factor on both ends of the court ahead of Thursday's road matchup against the Clippers.