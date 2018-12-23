Rockets' Clint Capela: Snags 23 boards
Capela tallied 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 FT), 23 rebounds, two assists and a block across 35 minutes Saturday against the Spurs.
Capela hauled down a season-high 23 rebounds and notched his 22nd double-double of the 2018-2019 campaign. Unsurprisingly, he's averaging a double-double on the season, posting 17.0 points and 11.8 rebounds over 33.7 minutes per contest (31 games). He figures to be a safe bet to dominate on the glass Tuesday against Oklahoma City.
