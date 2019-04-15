Rockets' Clint Capela: Solid effort in Game 1 victory

Capela finished with 16 points (8-13 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-90 victory over the Jazz.

Capela took care of business Sunday, putting up a double-double in the Rockets comfortable victory over the Jazz. Capela had been struggling with an illness but was never really in any doubt and appeared unfazed during his time on the floor. Game 2 is not until Wednesday which means Capela will get some additional rest ensuring he is 100 percent.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...