Rockets' Clint Capela: Solid effort in Game 1 victory
Capela finished with 16 points (8-13 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-90 victory over the Jazz.
Capela took care of business Sunday, putting up a double-double in the Rockets comfortable victory over the Jazz. Capela had been struggling with an illness but was never really in any doubt and appeared unfazed during his time on the floor. Game 2 is not until Wednesday which means Capela will get some additional rest ensuring he is 100 percent.
