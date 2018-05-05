Rockets' Clint Capela: Solid effort in Game 3 win

Capela totaled 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Houston's 113-92 win over the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Like his other first-unit mates, Capela played a modest amount of minutes in the blowout win. However, he produced impressively with them, posting a double-digit scoring effort for the fifth straight game. Capela has shot at least 53.8 percent in those contests, a solid streak he'll look to keep alive in Sunday's Game 4.