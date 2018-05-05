Rockets' Clint Capela: Solid effort in Game 3 win
Capela totaled 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Houston's 113-92 win over the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Like his other first-unit mates, Capela played a modest amount of minutes in the blowout win. However, he produced impressively with them, posting a double-digit scoring effort for the fifth straight game. Capela has shot at least 53.8 percent in those contests, a solid streak he'll look to keep alive in Sunday's Game 4.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient double-double in tough home loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts third straight double-double in Game 1 win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Leads team with 26 points in Game Five victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Blocks four shots in victory Monday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Limited in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominates on glass in Game 2•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....