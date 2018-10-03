Rockets' Clint Capela: Solid in exhibition opener
Capela recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 preseason win over the Grizzlies.
Despite an uncharacteristically inefficient performance (65.2 percent from the field last season), Capela played well in limited action. He'll continue being the Rockets go-to option at center during his age 24 season.
