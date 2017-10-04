Rockets' Clint Capela: Solid outing Tuesday

Capela collected nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 victory over the Thunder.

There was little to nothing out of the ordinary for Capela during his 2017-18 preseason debut. He averaged 12.6 points, 8.1 boards and 1.2 blocks across 23.9 minutes per game last season and will likely hover around those numbers again. There's a chance he'll see a bump in workload, however, as he'll be another year developed and Nene will be another year older.