Rockets' Clint Capela: Solid production continues Saturday
Capela finished with 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 victory over the Bulls.
Capela posted his fifth consecutive double-double in Saturday's victory over the Bulls. The Rockets have also won two games in a row as they continue to work their way back from a terrible start to the season. Despite the poor record, Capela has been consistent in his production while also seeing a career-high in minutes on a nightly basis. He will get a night off before traveling to Indiana to face Myles Turner and the Pacers in what should be a tight affair.
