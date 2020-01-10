Rockets' Clint Capela: Status in jeopardy for Saturday
Capela finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and a block across 29 minutes Thursday against the Thunder. After the game, coach Mike D'Antoni noted that Capela is still dealing with a heel injury and that his status for Saturday against Minnesota is in question, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela missed two games at the end of December due to the same issue, and while he's played in each of the last four games, the injury is not yet behind him. The team figures to re-evaluate the center again Friday, at which point his availability could come into focus.
