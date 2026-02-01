Capela ended Saturday's 111-107 victory over the Mavericks with six points (3-6 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 13 minutes.

Capela remained in the rotation, serving as a backup center option behind Alperen Sengun. With Steven Adams out for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, Capela is likely to feature on most nights, albeit in a sporadic role. Despite the opportunity, he should be viewed as nothing more than a potential streaming option for anyone needing rebounds and blocks.