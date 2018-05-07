Rockets' Clint Capela: Stifles the tower in Game Four victory

Capela had 12 points (6-11 FG), 15 rebounds, six blocks, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 victory over the Jazz.

Capela was at it again Sunday, basically taking Rudy Gobert out of the game as the Rockets moved to within one win of the Western Conference Finals. His development this season has been nothing short of spectacular and despite his limited offensive range, he fills his role to perfection while providing elite rim protection on the defensive end. He will look to round off a strong series on Tuesday when they travel back to Houston to try and finish off the Jazz.