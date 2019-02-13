Rockets' Clint Capela: Still hopeful to return after break

Capela (thumb) is still eyeing a return on Feb. 21 against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets haven't said much about Capela's recovery, but Mike D'Antoni casually mentioned before Wednesday's game that he expects it to be the team's last without Capela. The plan is for the big man to work out in Los Angeles during the All-Star break with the goal of returning in just over a week. Capela hasn't played since Jan. 13 due to a sprained right thumb, but when he returns he'll reclaim the starting center spot, pushing Kenneth Faried into what will likely be a significantly reduced role.