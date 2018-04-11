Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong on boards in victory
Capela compiled 10 points (5-9 FG), 12 rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes in a 105-99 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Capela unsurprisingly took a back seat offensively to the dynamic backcourt duo of Chris Paul and James Harden, but he was still effective enough to generate his fourth double-double in five April games. The 23-year-old has seen across-the-board improvement this season as a full-time starter, and his presence down low figures to be an important component of the Rockets' postseason aspirations.
