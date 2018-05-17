Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong on glass in Game 2 win
Capela offered five points (2-3 FG, 1-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Houston's 127-105 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.
Capela's scoring contributions weren't necessary on a night when the quartet of James Harden, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and Trevor Ariza combined for 95 points, and Chris Paul added another 16. His teammates' stellar offensive efforts helped lead to Capela putting up his second-lowest number of shot attempts this postseason, but he was able to generate his first double-digit rebound tally since Game 4 of the semifinal round against the Jazz. The four-year veteran's well-rounded game allows him to contribute on both ends of the floor as needed, and he'll undoubtedly play an important role again in some form during Sunday's Game 3.
