Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong presence on boards Saturday
Capela registered 14 points (7-15 FG), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 loss to the Pistons.
Capela had a bit of an easier path down low with Andre Drummond missing the contest with a rib contusion, and he parlayed the big man's absence into his straight double-digit rebounding effort. The 23-year-old has also taken double-digit shot attempts in the three games that James Harden has missed thus far with his hamstring injury, with that elevated usage helping lead to a solid 16.6 points per contest on 59.5 percent shooting (22-for-37) during that span. That type of production could well be par for the course while Harden remains out, bumping Capela's already solid fantasy stock up another notch in all formats.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Set to return Sunday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Out next two games with orbital fracture•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double in Christmas Day return•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Cleared to play Christmas Day•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable for Christmas Day•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...