Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong presence on boards Saturday

Capela registered 14 points (7-15 FG), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 loss to the Pistons.

Capela had a bit of an easier path down low with Andre Drummond missing the contest with a rib contusion, and he parlayed the big man's absence into his straight double-digit rebounding effort. The 23-year-old has also taken double-digit shot attempts in the three games that James Harden has missed thus far with his hamstring injury, with that elevated usage helping lead to a solid 16.6 points per contest on 59.5 percent shooting (22-for-37) during that span. That type of production could well be par for the course while Harden remains out, bumping Capela's already solid fantasy stock up another notch in all formats.