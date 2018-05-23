Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong rebounding effort in Game 4 win

Capela totaled eight points (2-5 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes during Houston's 95-92 win over the Warriors in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday.

Capela's scoring contributions continue to fluctuate, but he's provided double-digit rebounds in the two games thus far in the series during which he's failed to accomplish the feat in the scoring column. The inverse has been true in the other two contests, keeping Capela's contributions steady and well-rounded overall. The 24-year-old projects to continue producing in similar fashion as a complement to the efforts of Chris Paul and James Harden, who both are even more involved offensively than during the regular season. Capela will look to keep his solid series going with another strong effort in Thursday's critical Game 5 showdown.