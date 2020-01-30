Rockets' Clint Capela: Struggles in return to lineup

Capela (heel) scored two points (1-1 FG, 0-2 FT), grabbed seven rebounds and committed three turnovers in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss at Portland.

Capela started in his return following a one-game absence, but he didn't do much aside from grabbing seven boards and making his lone field goal attempt. The most positive aspect from his return is the fact that he looked healthy, and he should be in line for a bigger workload Friday against Dallas.