Rockets' Clint Capela: Suffers bruised knee, status for Tuesday unknown
Capela wasn't available for the end of Sunday's game against Indiana due to a bruised knee suffered earlier in the game, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Capela needed assistance off the court in the first half after banging knees with an opposing player, but he managed to check into the game shortly after. However, the injury continued to bother him later in the contest, which is why he was kept on the bench. Head coach Mike D'Antoni is optimistic that Capela will be ready to go Tuesday in Denver, although he'll likely be a game-time decision.
