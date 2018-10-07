Rockets' Clint Capela: Suffers hand injury Sunday
Capela won't return to Sunday's preseason game against the Spurs because of a right hand injury, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It doesn't appear to be an overly serious issue and the Rockets are likely just being extra cautious with Capela in a meaningless preseason contest. Still, he could have additional tests performed after the game to rule out anything more significant. Prior to leaving with the injury, Capela posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals and a block across 21 minutes.
