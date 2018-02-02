Rockets' Clint Capela: Swats five shots in victory

Capela had 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five blocks, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 102-91 victory over San Antonio.

Capela tied his season-high with five blocked shots, recording another double-double along the way. He continues to feast at the rim, currently connecting on 66 percent of his field-goal attempts across the season. He was heavily touted coming into the season and has lived up to all the hype. The only hang-up some owners had was whether he would see consistent minutes, however, this has been laid to rest as he is now seeing 30 minutes plus, on a regular basis.