Rockets' Clint Capela: Thrives despite illness Wednesday
Capela (illness) supplied 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 win over the Clippers.
Questionable earlier in the day due to the illness that had cost him Monday's contest against the Jazz, Capela worked his way up to a probable designation in the afternoon and ultimately generated his sixth double-double in the last seven games. The fourth-year pro has enjoyed a breakout season overall, but February will go down as his best month thus far. Factoring in Wednesday's line, he finishes with 16.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across 30.1 minutes in 11 games during that span, with all three numbers serving as monthly bests. Apparently close to or back at full health, the 23-year-old looks primed for a marquee Saturday night matchup against the Celtics.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Will play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Monday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable with illness Monday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Has down game Sunday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...