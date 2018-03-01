Rockets' Clint Capela: Thrives despite illness Wednesday

Capela (illness) supplied 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 win over the Clippers.

Questionable earlier in the day due to the illness that had cost him Monday's contest against the Jazz, Capela worked his way up to a probable designation in the afternoon and ultimately generated his sixth double-double in the last seven games. The fourth-year pro has enjoyed a breakout season overall, but February will go down as his best month thus far. Factoring in Wednesday's line, he finishes with 16.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across 30.1 minutes in 11 games during that span, with all three numbers serving as monthly bests. Apparently close to or back at full health, the 23-year-old looks primed for a marquee Saturday night matchup against the Celtics.