Rockets' Clint Capela: Ties season-high with 22 points

Capela finished with 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 118-97 victory over Indiana.

Capela recorded another double-double Wednesday, while taking a season-high 15 shot attempts. He has been outstanding over the first 6 weeks of the season, eclipsing the expectations of many owners. The major concern heading into the season, was whether he was going to receive enough minutes to put up consistent production. This has been quickly alleviated however, with Capela currently averaging almost 26 minutes per night. He appears to be locked in as one of the steals of the draft.