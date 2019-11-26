Rockets' Clint Capela: Uncertain for Wednesday
Capela is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami due to an illness, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela put together a monster stat line during Sunday's loss to Dallas, but he's since come down with an illness, putting his availability in jeopardy. The team should know more following Wednesday morning's shootaround.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.