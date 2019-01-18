Rockets' Clint Capela: Undergoes successful procedure

Capela's thumb surgery went as planned Thursday and he's expected to return in 4-to-6 weeks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

As predicted, Capela will miss at least a month as he rehabs from surgery on his right thumb. Capela's absence isn't good news for his team, although it's good to hear that the procedure went well and that he'll return well before the playoffs begin.

