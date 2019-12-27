Rockets' Clint Capela: Unlikely to play Saturday

Capela has a right heel contusion and is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Nets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old first had the heel issue crop up last weekend, but he was still listed as probable and played through the injury Monday and Wednesday, though he apparently aggravated the injury. Capela's status for Sunday's game at New Orleans is also in doubt. Gary Clark, Tyson Chandler and Isaiah Hartenstein could all see increased minutes in his expected absence.