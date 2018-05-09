Rockets' Clint Capela: Unusually meek in Game Five victory Tuesday

Capela totaled just five points (1-2 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five blocks and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-102 victory over the Jazz.

Capela was kept very quiet on the offensive end of the floor but was still able to contribute with a combined eight defensive stats. He has been a pillar of consistency across the playoffs and this was merely a blip on the radar. The Rockets have now advanced to face the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals and Capela's role is going to likely change based on the matchup. The Warriors play a lot of small ball and will look to nullify some of the impact Capela provides. He should still figure to see at least 30 minutes but his production could fluctuate from game to game.