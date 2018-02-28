Rockets' Clint Capela: Upgraded to probable Wednesday
Capela (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela missed the Rockets' previous contest with an illness, but appears to have made enough progress to make his return following just a one-game absence. Look for a final determination to be made after pregame warmups, but as it currently stands, Capela is fully expected to return. If cleared, Capela would immediately slot in to his typical center spot in the starting lineup and likely wouldn't have any restrictions. That would send Tarik Black back to the bench and would also mean less minutes for Nene Hilario.
