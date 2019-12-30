Rockets' Clint Capela: Upgraded to questionable
Capela (heel) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Denver, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela appears to be gaining traction in his quest to return from a two-game absence due to a bruised right heel. Further clarification on his availability should come ahead of tipoff, but, in the event he's held out, expect Tyson Chandler to log another start.
