Rockets' Clint Capela: Well-rounded line in blowout win
Capela racked up 22 points (7-9 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 149-113 win over the Suns.
Capela cooked up his 44th double-double through 66 appearances, and he has already surpassed his previous career high in that category (42 double-doubles in 74 games last season). With the Rockets still vying for the second seed in the Western Conference, Capela can probably be expected to receive plenty of minutes during Tuesday's season finale versus the Thunder.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Another double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double in blowout•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Huge double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Logs 17 points, 11 boards in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Crashes glass in win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Seventh straight double-double•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...