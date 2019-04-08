Rockets' Clint Capela: Well-rounded line in blowout win

Capela racked up 22 points (7-9 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 149-113 win over the Suns.

Capela cooked up his 44th double-double through 66 appearances, and he has already surpassed his previous career high in that category (42 double-doubles in 74 games last season). With the Rockets still vying for the second seed in the Western Conference, Capela can probably be expected to receive plenty of minutes during Tuesday's season finale versus the Thunder.