Rockets' Clint Capela: Will play Friday
Capela (calf) will play in Friday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
I's still unclear exactly when Capela picked up the injury, but given his probable tag, he was never expected to miss any time. Expect the big man to be a full go Friday and play his typical dosage of around 30 minutes in Toronto.
