Rockets' Clint Capela: Will play Game 1
Capela (illness) will be available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Capela will be ready for the start of the playoffs despite an upper respiratory infection. Against the Jazz this season, he's averaging 9.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes.
