Rockets' Clint Capela: Will play, start Sunday

Capela (foot) will play and start Sunday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Rockets' play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Capela missed Thursday's exhibition with a sore foot, but it clearly wasn't anything overly serious as he'll be rejoining the lineup after just one game off. He'll immediately reclaim a role in the starting five, though it wouldn't be surprising if his minutes were monitored closely considering he's fresh off an injury.