Rockets' Clint Capela: Will play Thursday

Capela (thumb) will play during Thursday's contest against the Clippers, Adam Spolane of Houston's Sports Radio 610 reports.

There was some confusion earlier in the day regarding Capela's availability, though he's ultimately been cleared to take the floor. Over the past five games, he's averaged 10.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.2 minutes.

