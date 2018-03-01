Rockets' Clint Capela: Will play Wednesday

Capela (illness) will play Wednesday against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After missing the Rockets previous contest with an illness, Capela will return to action. Only missing one game likely means Capela won't face any minutes restrictions. His return to the starting lineup pushes Tarik Black back to the bench.

