Rockets' Clint Capela: Will play Wednesday
Capela (illness) will play Wednesday against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After missing the Rockets previous contest with an illness, Capela will return to action. Only missing one game likely means Capela won't face any minutes restrictions. His return to the starting lineup pushes Tarik Black back to the bench.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Monday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable with illness Monday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Has down game Sunday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...