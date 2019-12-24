Rockets' Clint Capela: Will start Monday
Capela (heel) has been cleared to play and will start Monday's game against the Kings, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Capela was deemed probable due to a heel injury, and it won't force him to miss Monday's clash. He's expected to take on his usual workload in this one.
