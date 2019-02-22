Rockets' Clint Capela: Won't face minutes restriction
Capela (thumb) won't be on a minutes limit Thursday against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela is slated to make his return from thumb surgery Thursday evening, a procedure that sidelined him for more than a month. He's evidently maintained his conditioning, as head coach Mike D'Antoni will allow him to rejoin the starting lineup and handle his usual workload in his first game back from an extended absence. Kenneth Faried will serve as the backup power forward with Capela back in the mix.
