Rockets' Clint Capela: Won't play Tuesday

Capela (heel) won't play in Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

According to coach Mike D'Antoni, Capela's "still hurting", indicating that his injured heel hasn't improved enough for him to be an option against the Hornets. P.J. Tucker should continue to start at center as long as Capela's held out.

