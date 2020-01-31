Play

Rockets' Clint Capela: Won't play vs. Mavericks

Capela (heel) is out for Friday's matchup against the Mavericks.

Capela will miss his second game in three tries due to a bruised heel. In his place, P.J. Tucker could get the nod again at center, but Isaiah Hartenstein and Thabo Sefolosha could be the main beneficiaries from a workload perspective.

