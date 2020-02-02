Rockets' Clint Capela: Won't return Sunday
Capela (heel) will not play Sunday against New Orleans, Michael Shapiro of SI.com reports.
A bruised right heel will keep Capela out of the lineup for the third game in the last four. The Rockets will use a small starting lineup, with P.J. Tucker again starting at center.
