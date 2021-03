Augustin (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Toronto, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

A stomach ailment kept Augustin out of Sunday's loss to the Thunder, but he'll have a good chance to return to the rotation as the Rockets finish out the back-to-back set. The veteran played 20 minutes off the bench and finished with seven points, three assists and three boards in his Rockets debut Friday against Detroit.