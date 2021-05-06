site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockets-d-j-augustin-questionable-friday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Rockets' D.J. Augustin: Questionable Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Augustin (ankle) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Bucks.
Augustin suited up for Wednesday's game against the 76ers but wasn't expected to play. It's possible the same will happen Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read