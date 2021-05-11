Augustin turned in 21 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, and two assists across 25 minutes in Monday's 140-129 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Although Augustin started at point guard, he acted more like an off-the-ball shooter than a floor general, as he ceded half-court ball-handling duties to Jae'Sean Tate fairly often. He was easily the most accurate shooter for the Rockets in the loss. Augustin's tenure in Houston has breathed new life into his NBA career, but his future role with the team is still unclear.