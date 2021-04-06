Augustin is averaging 10.1 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per game over his 10 appearances since being traded to the Rockets on March 17.

Augustin has settled in nicely as Houston's backup point guard, playing behind either John Wall (knee) or Kevin Porter in any given game. Given that Wall has missed four straight games and could be a shutdown candidate for the non-contending Rockets, Augustin's role should remain fairly stable moving forward. While he doesn't produce enough across the board to warrant much attention outside of deeper leagues, Augustin is useful in shallower formats as an assists streamer.