Augustin posted eight points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one assist and one steal in Friday's loss to the Celtics.

Augustin had been on a mini-tear, by veteran point guard standards, entering Friday, having scored in double figures in four straight games, while adding 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in that span. He struggled badly from the field in the loss, however, hitting just one of his eight field goal attempts in 19 minutes. Houston could eventually shelve Augustin in favor of younger players, but the Rockets don't have a ton of options at point guard, so for now he looks to be set in 15-to-20-minute role off the bench.