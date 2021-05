Augustin (ankle) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the 76ers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The veteran point guard missed a string of 11 games from April 14 through May 4, but he'll finally be back in action off the bench Wednesday night. Augustin got off to a rough start to the year in Milwaukee, but prior to the ankle injury he'd averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 threes in 20.5 minutes for the Rockets.