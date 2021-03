Wilson (not injury related) will be available to make his debut for the Rockets during Friday's game against the Pistons, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Wilson was traded from the Bucks to the Rockets on Wednesday, and he'll suit up off the bench against Detroit on Friday. Wilson averaged just 8.8 minutes per game with the Bucks to begin the season but could see some extended looks for the Rockets once he gets acquainted with the team's system.