Wilson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
With Kelly Olynyk and Christian Wood available, Wilson will resume his usual role as a bench option. This month, he's averaged 5.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 13.4 minutes.
