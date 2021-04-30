Wilson scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with 12 rebounds and one assist in a 143-136 victory over the Bucks on Thursday.

Wilson scored in double figures for the second time in his last three games and picked up his first double-double of the season. The forward has had somewhat of an inconsistent role with Houston but saw 25 minutes of action against his former team Thursday. Despite the big performance, Wilson isn't someone to target in most fantasy leagues.